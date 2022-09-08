London, Sep 8 (AP) Rain washed out the entire first day of the deciding cricket test between England and South Africa at the Oval here on Thursday.

Play was abandoned for the day around 4:45 p.m. local time. There is a similar forecast of wet weather on Friday, too.

The series is tied at 1-1.

The toss was made in between showers during the morning and it was won by England, which will bowl when play eventually gets underway.

England's only change will be Harry Brook in for Jonny Bairstow, who injured his leg last week in what he described as a "freak accident" while playing golf.

South Africa made four changes for the match, with the injured Rassie van der Dussen and Lungi Ngidi replaced by Ryan Rickelton and Khaya Zonzo. Marco Jansen returned in place of Simon Harmer and Wiann Mulder came in after Aiden Markram dropped out. AP

