Malahide (Ireland), Jun 26 (PTI) Scoreboard of the rain-curtailed first T20 International between India and Ireland here on Sunday.
Also Read | Raheem Sterling Transfer News: Chelsea Prepare New Proposal For Manchester City Winger.
Ireland Innings:
Paul Stirling
Also Read | SL W vs IND W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 3rd T20I 2022 in Dambulla.
c Deepak Hooda b Hardik Pandya
4
Andrew Balbirnie
b Bhuvneshwar
0
Gareth Delany
c Karthik b Avesh Khan
8
Harry Tector
not out
64
Lorcan Tucker
c Axar b Chahal
18
George Dockrell
not out
4
Extras: (LB-7, W-3)
10
Total: (4 wkts, 12 Overs)
108
Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 6-2, 22-3, 72-4
Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-1-16-1, Hardik Pandya 2-0-26-1, Avesh Khan 2-0-22-1, Axar Patel 1-0-12-0, Umran Malik 1-0-14-0, Yuzvendra Chaha 3-0-11-1. (MORE) PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)