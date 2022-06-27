Malahide (Ireland), Jun 26 (PTI) Scoreboard of the rain-curtailed first T20 International between India and Ireland here on Sunday.

Ireland Innings:

Paul Stirling

c Deepak Hooda b Hardik Pandya

4

Andrew Balbirnie

b Bhuvneshwar

0

Gareth Delany

c Karthik b Avesh Khan

8

Harry Tector

not out

64

Lorcan Tucker

c Axar b Chahal

18

George Dockrell

not out

4

Extras: (LB-7, W-3)

10

Total: (4 wkts, 12 Overs)

108

Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 6-2, 22-3, 72-4

Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-1-16-1, Hardik Pandya 2-0-26-1, Avesh Khan 2-0-22-1, Axar Patel 1-0-12-0, Umran Malik 1-0-14-0, Yuzvendra Chaha 3-0-11-1. (MORE) PTI

