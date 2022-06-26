With Romelu Lukkau set to join Inter Milan on a one-year loan, Chelsea are looking to strengthen their attacking department. The Blues have identified Manchester City's Raheem Sterling as one of the possible targets and are working on securing the services of the England international. Chelsea Transfer News: Ousmane Dembele Set To Join Blues On a Free Transfer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are preparing a new proposal for Raheem Sterling that will be submitted to Manchester City in the coming days. Manager Thomas Tuchel is pushing for the signature of the English winger as the Blues have already discussed personal terms with him. Romelu Lukaku Transfer News: Inter Milan, Chelsea Reach Loan Agreement for The Belgian Striker.

However, Chelsea will need to reach an agreement with Manchester City over the transfer fee of the Englishman. The defending Premier League champions are open to selling Raheem Sterling but only at the correct price.

It is understood that new co-owner Ted Boehly has taken over the negotiations for the Raheem Sterling deal. Marina Granovskaia was in charge of the transfer but after leaving the club, the American is preparing a new and improved bid.

It is understood that Manchester City are willing to let the England international leave at a much lower price than their initial demands. The Mancunian outfit earlier wanted around £60m for the winger but are now open to accepting bids in the range of £45m.

Raheem Sterling has been an instrumental part under Pep Guardiola but his place has come under threat in recent seasons. The winger has been getting inconsistent minutes and with the arrival of Erling Haaland plus Jack Grealish and Phil Foden waiting in the wing, Manchester City are looking to cash in on him.

