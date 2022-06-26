The final of the three-match T20 series between Sri-Lanka Women (SL-W) and India Women (IND-W) will be played on 27 June 2022 (Monday) in Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium. The match will begin at 02:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for SL W vs IND W Dream11 Team Prediction for the third T20I match can scroll down below for the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. SL W vs IND W 3rd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Cricket Match in Dambulla.

India women won the second T20 on Saturday by 5 wickets to take a 2-0 lead and clinch the series with one match yet to be played. IND- W chased an easy target of 127 in 19.1 overs with Smriti Mandhana's 39 and Harmanpreet Kaur's 31 runs being the major contributions. Earlier, SL-W while batting first started off well as the openers Vishmi Gunaratne (45) and Chamari Athapaththu (43) gave a solid stand of 87. Soon after the dismissal of Chamari Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne, no other batter could carry on the momentum to score the runs in order to make a defendable total.

SL-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Anushka Sanjeewani (SL-W) can be taken as our wicket-keeper

SL-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Vishmi Rajapaksha (SL-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Shafali Verma (IND-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

SL-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Pooja Vastrakar (IND-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) could be our all-rounders

SL-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Radha Yadav (IND-W), Oshadi Ranasinghe (IND-W), Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W) could form the bowling attack

SL-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Anushka Sanjeewani (SL-W), Vishmi Rajapaksha (SL-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Shafali Verma (IND-W), Pooja Vastrakar (IND-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W), Radha Yadav (IND-W), Oshadi Ranasinghe (IND-W), Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W).

Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) could be named as the captain of your SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Deepti Sharma (IND-W) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

