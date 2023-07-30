Chengdu [China], July 30 (ANI): Rifle shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and the mixed compound archery team comprising Aman Saini and Pragati clinched Gold medals for India on the second day of FISU World University Games 2023 being held in Chengdu, China on Sunday.

India secured a total of seven medals on Sunday, with shooters clinching a Gold, Silver and Bronze each. Indian archers also added a Gold, Silver and two Bronze medals to the tally, increasing it to 11, as per Olympics.com.

Olympian Tomar, competing in men's 50 m rifle three positions, secured the top podium by scoring a total of 461.7 points.

Gavin Barnick, a part of USA’s 2022 junior world championship gold medal-winning team, bagged second position and a Silver after scoring 458.6 points. Jiri Privratsky of the Czech Republic finished third with 448 points.

Tomar made it to the eight-man final after finishing in the second spot in the qualifying round. For India, Sartaj Singh Tiwana and Surya Pratap Singh finished 19th and 22nd, respectively in a field of 34 players and could not make it to the medal rounds.

The Indian trio of Tomar, Sartaj and Surya joined forces to secure a Bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 position team event by scoring 3502 points. This was five points less than the Silver medal winners Kazakhstan. China took home the Gold medal with 3,529 points.

Men's 25 m air pistol rapid-fire team of Vijayveer Sidhu, Udhayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh clinched the silver with a total of 1729 points, falling seven short of champions China (1,736 points). The Republic of Korea got the bronze with 1,727 points.

In the compound mixed team contest, Indian archers Aman Saini and Pragati beat Korea by a mere point in the final to win the Gold medal. India scored 157 out of possible 160 points and matched Korea's meet record from 2015.

Chinese Taipei re-wrote history and scored 158 in the Bronze medal match against China, securing a close three-point win.

The Indian women's compound team featuring Avneet Kaur, Purvasha and Pragati reached the Gold medal match but lost to Korea by 229-224, taking home a Silver medal. Chinese Taipei took the Bronze medal after beating China 226-224.

The men's compound team of man Saini, Rishab Yadav and Sangamprit Singh Bisla secured the Bronze medal after defeating Korea 229-226. China defeated France by seven points (231-224) to get the Gold.

Women's recurve archers Reeta Sawaiyan, Sangeeta and Tanisha Verma got the Bronze medal after a 5-4 win over France. China defeated Korea by the same scores in the Gold medal match.

Meanwhile, in Judo, India had a disappointing day as Unnati Sharma, Vikas Dalal and Nandini Vats failed to make it to medal matches. Yamini Mourya's Bronze medal in women's 57 kg category stays as India's only Judo medal at the event so far.

On Saturday, Olympian Manu Bhaker secured a Gold in the 10 m air pistol event and later teamed up with Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Abhidnya Patil to clinch the 10 m air pistol women's team Gold medal as well.

Elavenil Valarivan increased India’s medals tally with a Gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle competition.

Close to 230 Indian athletes are competing at the Chengdu event, which is a biennial event. It is considered one of the biggest multi-sport events in the world. (ANI)

