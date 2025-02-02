New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Former India youth team player Crispin Chettri has been appointed the national senior women's team head coach with his first assignment to be the Pink Ladies Cup in Dubai from February 20-26, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Sunday.

The 50-year-old Chettri played for the Indian youth team that toured Mauritius in 1999 and represented the national U-19 team at the 2000 AFC Youth Championship qualifiers held in Sri Lanka in 2000.

Currently, he is also the head coach of the Odisha FC in the Indian Women's League (IWL), meaning that he will be in his dual coaching role. There will, however, be no IWL matches during the Pink Ladies Cup.

The tenure of Chettri with the national women's team is also not known.

Last year, Chhetri's tenure as Odisha FC head coach was extended for two more years after he guided the team to the title in the 2023-24 season.

The coaching role of the Indian women's team has been of short tenure in the last year or so. Langam Chaoba Devi and Santosh Kashyap were at the helm in 2024 with a few matches under their charge after the two-year tenure of Swede Thomas Dennerby.

Another Swede Joakim Alexandersson was in charge of the team -- which was a mix of junior and senior players -- that played against Maldives in two FIFA international friendlies on December 30, 2024 and January 2, 2025.

Chettri on Sunday announced 32 probables for the Pink Ladies Cup which is being played during the first FIFA international match window, the AIFF said.

The Pink Ladies Cup is a senior international women's friendly tournament, contested by six teams. Korea Republic, Russia, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Jordan and India are the participants for the 2025 edition.

The Blue Tigresses will face Jordan (ranked 74), Russia (ranked 27) and Korea Republic (ranked 20) in their three matches on February 20, 23 and 26 respectively.

The preparatory camp will start at the Anantapur Sports Village, Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, from February 7 after the conclusion of Round 6 of the ongoing Indian Women's League 2024-25 season.

The list of 32 probables for the Pink Ladies Cup:

Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Payal Ramesh Basude and Maibam Linthoingambi Devi.

Defenders: Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Martina Thokchom, Sanju, Aruna Bag, Juli Kishan, Purnima Kumari, Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam and Rupali Boro.

Midfielders: Priyangka Devi Naorem, Anju Tamang, Grace Dangmei, Kajol Dsouza, Grace Lalrampari, Lisham Babina Devi, Sangita Basfore, Anjana Thapa and Priyadarshini S.

Forwards: Soumya Guguloth, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Lynda Kom Serto, Pyari Xaxa, Malavika P, Mousumi Murmu, Rimpa Haldar and Manisha.

India's fixtures in the Pink Ladies Cup (UAE):

February 20, 2025: Jordan vs India (16:30 IST)

February 23, 2025: Russia vs India (20:30 IST)

February 26, 2025: India vs Korea Republic (12:30 IST).

