Will Lionel Messi play in the Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami club-friendly match? This might be a question that hovers around in the minds of fans as Inter Miami take on Sporting San Miguelito in their third match of the pre-season. The Herons kickstarted their pre-season with a victory on penalties over Club America and they registered another victory over Peruvian club Club Universitario de Deportes in the same manner. Lionel Messi on his part, scored one goal in these two games when he found the back of the net against Club America. Read below to check if he will play or not. Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami, Live Streaming Online on Apple TV: Watch Free Telecast of Club Friendly 2025 Match on TV and Online in IST.

Inter Miami will aim to continue their good form in the pre-season and gear up for the MLS 2025 season. Javier Mascherano and his team have two more friendly matches next after which they will face Sporting Kansas City in the first leg of Concacaf Champions Cup 2025 first round. Post that, the Herons will look to have a good start to their MLS 2025 campaign when they host New York City in their first match. Last season, Lionel Messi and his team broke the record for scoring the most points in a single MLS season when the Herons managed 74 points in 34 games. Lionel Messi Will Return to Barcelona: Inter Miami Co-Owner David Beckham Hints at Argentine Star’s Future.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami Friendly 2025 Match?

Fans will be keen on seeing the Lionel Messi in action in the Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami friendly match. The Argentina star, in all likelihood, will feature for Inter Miami and also make it to the starting XI, as he did against Club America and Club Universitario de Deportes. The 37-year-old trained with the Inter Miami team and will look to put up an impressive show which will give both him and Inter Miami confidence heading into the season.

