India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates of 5th T20I 2025: On a high after gaining an unassailable 3-1 lead, the India National Cricket Team will look to end on a high when they take on England in the fifth and final T20I on Sunday, February 2. The iconic Wankhede Stadium, which recently completed its 50th anniversary, will host the clash and it is expected to be a blockbuster affair. Suryakumar Yadav and his men might have won the series all right, but have issues to look into, primarily into the batting. Captain Suryakumar Yadav has not been in the best of batting form and he will look to rectify that come the Mumbai T20I. The same thing goes for Sanju Samson as well.

Jos Buttler and his men, on the other hand, will seek a consolation victory and end the series on a high. They have been good in parts but have not been able to string together a complete team performance, barring the Rajkot T20I and this has cost them big time. Saqib Mahmood's triple-wicket maiden stunned India early on in the fourth T20I in Pune but England could not stop the hosts from making a comeback and posting a good total on the board. With bat in hand, they had a great start in the powerplay with Phil Salt and Ben Duckett scoring 62 runs but post that, barring Harry Brook's enterprising fifty, no other batter could make a lasting impact that eventually led them to lose the contest and the series.

The Wankhede Stadium is known for its high scores and both teams who have a lot of power-hitters, will look to breach the 200-run mark for the very first time in the IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series. India will have the momentum with them but a win for England will give them some confidence ahead of their ODI series that starts on February 6.

India vs England Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana

England National Cricket Team: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith(w), Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Rehan Ahmed