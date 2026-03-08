Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 8 (ANI): Former India cricketer and West Bengal minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla on Sunday encouraged Team India to play the way they have played throughout the tournament ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, expressing confidence in batters Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan's good form and wished the team the best ahead of the summit clash.

While New Zealand entered the finals after defeating South Africa in the semifinal, India secured a thrilling seven-run win over Engalnd in Mumbai to book their finals berth.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the final match, Laxmi Ratan Shukla said it is a historic day and expressed confidence in players like Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan, while noting that New Zealand is a strong team. He added that India can succeed if the team maintains its current form.

"It is a historic day today. We have faith in Abhishek Sharma. Sanju Samson is in a great form. Ishan Kishan is playing well. New Zealand is not a weak team. India can do well if it keeps playing the same way it has been playing till now. Best wishes to India."

Former national selector Sambaran Banerjee said it is a big match in a large stadium and expressed hope for India's success, highlighting the importance of Jasprit Bumrah's bowling and noting that Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson will open the innings.

"Today is a big match. It is a big stadium. I hope India will do well today. I hope that whoever wins the toss bowls first. Jasprit Bumrah's bowling is the most important," he said.

Coming to both teams' T20 WC 2026 campaigns, India and New Zealand took different routes to the T20 World Cup 2026 final. New Zealand recovered from group-stage losses to South Africa and England to dominate the semifinals, chasing down 170 against South Africa with a nine-wicket win in 12.5 overs, highlighted by Finn Allen's 33-ball century--the fastest in T20 World Cup history.

India, unbeaten in the group stage except for a Super 8s loss to South Africa, secured a thrilling seven-run semi-final win over England, after posting 253/7 in the first innings of the match.

While New Zealand have historically never lost to India in T20 World Cups (2007, 2016, 2021), India's recent 4-1 T20I series win over the Black Caps in India gives the hosts the momentum heading into the final. (ANI)

