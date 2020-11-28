Manama [Bahrain], November 28 (ANI): Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton on Saturday dominated every segment of Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying to take the pole position.

The Mercedes driver was pegged to just 0.146s by Verstappen after the first runs in Q3, suggesting there could be a tight battle. But Hamilton improved by another quarter of a second on his final run, pushing pole out of reach of his rivals to take his 98th career P1 start.

His teammate Valtteri Bottas popped up into second, while Max Verstappen (Red Bull) was forced to settle for third.

Alexander Albon (Red Bull) and Sergio Perez (Racing Point) finished at the fourth and fifth spot respectively in Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying.

Daniel Ricciardo was slowest of all after the first runs, but he protected his tyres on a slow out lap before pumping in the sixth fastest time, qualifying in the top six for the fifth time in the last six Grands Prix, and outqualifying his teammate Esteban Ocon, who ended up seventh, for the 13th straight race, albeit this time by only 0.002s.

Pierre Gasly was eighth, with AlphaTauri teammate Daniil Kvyat 10th, as the Italian team reached Q3 with both cars for the second time in three races, with Lando Norris the best-placed McLaren in ninth, after his teammate Carlos Sainz suffered a mechanical problem that caused a spin and ended his qualifying early in Q2.

It was another difficult day for Ferrari as both Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were knocked out in Q2, with the German one place ahead of his teammate in 11th position. (ANI)

