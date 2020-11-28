India (IND) and Australia (AUS) will face each other in the second One-Day International of the three-match series. AUS vs IND clash will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on November 29, 2020 (Sunday). Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your AUS vs IND 2nd ODI 2020 Dream11 fantasy playing XI. India vs Australia Highlights on Facebook: FB Partners Sony to Stream Exclusive Content from IND vs AUS 2020-21 Bilateral Series.

Australia were terrific in the opening game as a brilliant batting performance saw the team from Down Under get over the lone despite a wayward bowling performance. However, they could be without Marcus Stoinis after the all-rounder suffered a slight knock. Meanwhile, India will be looking to improve on their display on both fronts.

Steve Smith

The Australian batsmen looked in spectacular form in the opening game as the 31-year-old scored a brilliant century and at a quick rate as well. Steve Smith will be looking to continue that form and is expected to amass many points for your AUS vs IND Dream11 Team.

Ravindra Jadeja

The Indian all-rounder is one of the most important members of his team and his ability with the ball and bat makes him a must-have in your team. Jadeja completed his bowling quota in the last game and is expected to do the same for this clash as well.

Glenn Maxwell

Very much unexpectedly, Glenn Maxwell produced with the bat after a dismal IPL. The Australian scored with a strike rate of over 200 and looks to be in fine form after returning home. Though Maxwell struggled with the ball bust should be in your AUS vs IND Dream11 fantasy team due to his all-around ability.

KL Rahul

India will look to change things up after the loss which could see the wicket-keeper batsman promoted back to the top of the order following a poor showing at number five in the first game. KL Rahul has been in terrific form when he opens the batting and should be a must-have in your AUS vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

