Sports News | Formula E to Resume with 6 Races in Berlin

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 04:58 PM IST
Sports News | Formula E to Resume with 6 Races in Berlin

Washington, Jun 17 (AP) Formula E will resume with six races in Berlin to finish its season.

Formula E says the races will take place from Aug. 5-13 at the disused Tempelhof Airport in a series of two-day double-headers. No other races are scheduled.

Also Read | Napoli Announces 27-Member Squad for Coppa Italia 2019-20 Finals Against Juventus, Includes Suspended David Ospina.

Each pair of races in Berlin will use a different track configuration to provide some variety. There will be no spectators, mandatory coronavirus testing and a maximum number of 1,000 people on site.

Formula E got through five races before the season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and most recently raced on Feb. 29 in Morocco. Portuguese driver Antonio Felix da Costa leads the championship with 28 points.

Also Read | Willie Thorne, Former English Snooker Star, Passes Away.

Formula E was scheduled to have a 14-race season. Races in London, New York and Paris are among those which will not be held this year. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

