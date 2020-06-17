Napoli Announces 27-Member Squad for Coppa Italia 2019-20 Finals Against Juventus, Includes Suspended David Ospina

Napoli and Juventus will take on each other in the finals of the Coppa Italia in Rome. Yesterday, before leaving for Juventus, the Banconeri announced their 27- member squad and a while ago their opponent Napoli have announced the same number of players for the finals. Now in the squad, we see the team has also included their semi-final hero David Ospina. They have also included Kostas Manolas, Hirving Lozano in the squad. Lozano earlier was sent home early after their manager Gennaro Gattuso accused him of ruining a workout. Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20: Cristiano Ronaldo, Dries Mertens And Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Final.

Midfielder Stanislav Lobotka is also struggling with a thigh problem and it would be interesting to see how the team sets up a good combination for the finale. This is the first time that Napoli has reached the finals of the Coppa Italia after 2014. The team so far has lifted the cup only five times so far in the history of the tournament. Now, let's have a look at the squad released by Napoli

Both teams will be travelling to Rome and would be wanting to extend their winning streak. Juventus who was accused of being lacklustre in the semi-finals would look to get back to winning ways. As per the new set of rules by the organisers, the team would head on to penalties if the match ends with a draw by the final whistle. The decision has been taken to avoid injuries for the players for the remaining season.

