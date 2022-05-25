Paris, May 25 (AP) Czech player Marie Bouzkova has withdrawn from the French Open before her second-round match because she says she tested positive for COVID-19.

She is the first singles player to pull out of Roland Garros because of the coronavirus.

Also Read | Who Qualifies in Case LSG vs RCB is Washed Out Due to Rain? Will There be a Super Over in IPL 2022 Eliminator if no Match Takes Place? Find Out Here!.

Bouzkova was supposed to face No. 31-seed Elise Mertens, who advanced to the third round.

Bouzkova wrote on Twitter that she hopes she “will start to feel better soon and get back on court.”

Also Read | Narinder Batra Resigns As IOA President, Says ‘Will Not Run for a Further Term’.

Bouzkova is a 23-year-old who has never made it past the second round of a Grand Slam tournament in 13 appearances, including 10 losses in the first round. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)