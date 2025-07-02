Metz (France), Jun 2 (AP) Fans are an integral part of soccer clubs and French Ligue 1 side Metz has reinforced the bond by featuring them on the away jersey this season.

As a mark of recognition to its supporters, the white away jersey has watermark images of fans raising their arms or scarves aloft and features the names of two Metz ultras groups printed on flags.

Also Read | WI vs AUS 2025: Daren Sammy Holds No 'Grudges' Against TV Umpire After Barbados Fallout, Says 'I Wish He Has an Awesome Game'.

“By our side everywhere, designed to pay vibrant homage to supporters,” the club wrote alongside the jersey.

Metz won a relegation-promotion playoff against Reims at the end of last season to return to the top flight, having been relegated the previous season in the same playoff.

Also Read | ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025: South Africa's Keshav Maharaj Ruled Out of Second Match Against Zimbabwe With Groin Strain.

Metz opens its Ligue 1 campaign at home to Strasbourg in mid-August. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)