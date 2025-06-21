Kolkata, Jun 21 (PTI) Lokesh Gait produced a match-winning knock as Servotech Siliguri Strikers defeated Harbour Diamonds by five wickets in the Bengal Pro T20 League at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Chasing 143, Siliguri were rocked early with two wickets falling in the first two overs, but Gait counter-attacked with a blistering 42 off 30 balls, anchoring the chase and earning the Player-of-the-Match award.

He was well supported by skipper Anustup Majumdar, who chipped in with 32 runs from 33 balls as the pair stitched a crucial 74-run partnership for the third wicket to steady the innings.

Ankush Tyagi added 29 off 21 balls in the middle overs, while Shubham Chatterjee finished the job with an unbeaten 26 off 18 balls as Siliguri reached the target in 17.5 overs.

Earlier, Harbour Diamonds posted 142 all out, with Vishal Bhati (34 off 28) and Manoj Tiwary (35 off 23) providing the only notable resistance.

Raju Haldar and Nuruddin Mondal were the standout bowlers for Siliguri, sharing six wickets between them to derail Harbour's innings.

Bhati also contributed with the ball, picking up two wickets.

With win, Siliguri climb to third spot while Harbour Diamonds remain in the second place in the points table.

Women's League

===========

A brilliant effort with the ball helped Harbour Diamonds script a two-wicket victory over Servotech Siliguri Strikers in the women's competition of the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 at the JU, 2nd Campus, Salt Lake.

Batting first, Servotech Siliguri Strikers were bundled out for 84 in 19.3 overs. Ananya Halder top-scored with 30 runs.

For Harbour Diamonds, Priyanka Sarkar bagged an impressive 4/13.

Chasing the target, Harbour Diamonds got the job done, scoring 86/8 with two overs to spare.

Kashish Agarwal (23), Ankita Barman (22), Priyanka Sarkar (13 not out) contributed in their win.

