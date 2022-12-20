Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Asheigh Gardner and Grace Harris struck unbeaten brisk half-centuries to power Australia to an imposing 196 for four against India in the fifth and final women's T20 International here on Tuesday.

The Indian bowlers cut a sorry figure after initial success as Gardner and Harris stitched an attacking unbeaten 129 off just 62 balls to fire Australia to their highest total of the series.

Gardner remained unbeaten on 66 off 32 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and one six, while Harris made 64 not out of 35 balls during which she struck six fours and four hits over the fence.

Electing to bowl, India started brightly, dismissing Beth Mooney (2) and Phoebe Litchfield (11) cheaply inside four overs.

Thereafter, skipper Tahila McGrath (26 off 26) and Ellyse Perry (18 of 14) shared 38 runs for the third wicket to stabilise the innings.

Just when the partnership was looking dangerous, Shafali Verma fooled McGrath with a tossed up delivery which spun just enough to beat the bat of an aggressive McGrath to be stumped by Richa Ghosh.

An over later, Perry departed in search of big shot down the ground, caught by Harleen Deol in a juggling act of the bowling off Devika Vaidya.

Thereafter, it was a complete Harris and Gardner show as the two batters took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners.

All the Indian bowlers looked clueless in front of the two Australian batters as they found the boundaries at will.

It was Harris who brought up her fifty first in just 28 balls with a six off Renuka Singh in the 18th over and then a ball later Gardner also reached the feat with a boundary in just 25 balls.

It was raining boundaries and sixes towards the end as the Indian bowlers looked completely out of sorts and some sloppy work in the field also didn't help the hosts.

Vaidya turned out to be the most economical for India with figures of 1/26 from her three overs.

