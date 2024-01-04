Dubai, Jan 4 (PTI) Australia's star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and swashbuckling New Zealander Amelia Kerr were among nominees for the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year award as no Indian featured in the list.

Besides Gardner and Kerr, also included in the list are England's seasoned all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sri Lankan veteran Chamari Athapaththu.

Four of the best stars in the 50-over format have been shortlisted for the top award. The ICC released the list on Thursday.

With 24 wickets, 188 runs and six catches in 13 matches, Gardner had a tremendous all-round year for Australia in 2023.

She was on top of her game throughout the year, especially with the ball. In three of Australia's four bilateral series in 2023, no player had more wickets than Gardner.

Scoring 541 runs besides picking eight wickets and three catches in nine matches, the 23-year-old Kerr continued her impressive 50-over form from 2022 into 2023, earning her a second consecutive nomination for the ODI Cricketer of the Year award.

Kerr was one of the few bright spots for New Zealand when they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sri Lanka in June-July.

Despite playing just six matches in 2023, Nat Sciver-Brunt forced her way into the player-of-the-year shortlist with multiple standout performances.

Sciver-Brunt played a vital role in England's 2-1 series victory in the ODI leg of the Women's Ashes. She smashed two centuries while also picking up three wickets and was the undisputed choice for the Player of the Series.

The 31-year-old added another century for the year with a fiery 74-ball 120 against Sri Lanka that was laced with 18 fours and a six. She took home the Player of the Match as England completed a 2-0 victory over the visitors.

By scoring 415 runs in eight matches, Chamari showcased exceptional skills and leadership throughout the year, excelling both as a captain and a player in the ODI format.

Chamari started the year as captain with a 1-0 win in a rain-truncated series over Bangladesh. With the first two matches not producing a result due to rain, the final match turned into a decider.

