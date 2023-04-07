Noida, Apr 7 (PTI) Noida's Gaurav Pratap Singh ended a 14-year-long wait for his second PGTI title with his playoff victory at the Delhi-NCR Open here on Saturday.

The 38-year-old Gaurav (35-68-70-71), playing at his home course, put up a solid final round performance of one-under 71 before prevailing in a playoff against Faridabad's Karan Pratap Singh (34-71-70-69).

Gaurav and Karan had earlier posted identical totals of eight-under 244 in regulation play to force a playoff.

The 22-year-old Karan, who turned pro in 2019, secured a career-best runner-up finish.

Chandigarh's Harendra Gupta (69) and Greater Noida's Sudhir Sharma (71) claimed tied third place at seven-under 245.

Bangladesh's Badal Hossain fired the day's best 68 to take fifth place at six-under 246.

Gaurav, who was overnight second and one shot behind leader Shamim Khan, picked up birdies on the first and sixth courtesy some great wedge shots.

Gaurav, who was struggling with his short-game in round three, turned around his chipping and putting form on day four making a number of crucial chip-putts for par after dropping a bogey on the 11th.

He produced a terrific bunker shot on the 16th to set up an important tap-in for par.

On the playoff hole, Gaurav made a two-putt from 25 feet for par while his opponent Karan missed a two-putt from 40 feet for par.

Gaurav thus bagged his fourth professional title and second win on the PGTI. He also has two wins on the PGTI Feeder Tour.

Gaurav's winning cheque of Rs. 15,00,000 propelled him from 22nd to fourth place in the TATA Steel PGTI Rankings.

