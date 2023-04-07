AC Milan bounced back to form after a lean patch with a massive 4-0 victory over Napoli as they head into their contest with Empoli with confidence. The Rossoneri are third on the Serie A points table and a victory in this match will help them close their gap with second-placed Lazio, who have 55 points. Meanwhile, Napoli are runaway league leaders and are firm favourites to win the Scudetto unless something dramatic happens from here on. Empoli in contrast, are 14th on the table. They did win their last match against Lecce, despite being reduced to 10 men towards the end. Serie A 2022-23: AC Milan Rout Napoli 4-0; Roma, Lazio Register Important Victories.

Raphael Leao, one of the best young strikers in Europe, scored a brace in either half of the contest against Napoli. Brahim Diaz and Alexis Saelemaekers scored too. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is likely to miss this game with injury. AC Milan won the reverse fixture against Empoli and will hope to do a league double. Empoli will be without Guglielmo Vicario for this match. Tommaso Baldanzi will be one of their main players for this match and Empoli are to even walk away with a point.

When is AC Milan vs Empoli, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

AC Milan will take on Empoli in Serie A 2022-23 on Saturday, April 7. The match will be played at the San Siro and will start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Scores a Brace as Al-Nassr Register 5-0 Win Over Al-Adalah in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Empoli, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of Serie A 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Hence, Sports 18 Network will do the live broadcasting of the Serie A 2022-23 game between AC Milan vs Empoli. Fans can watch the game live on Sports 18 1 SD/HD channel. . England Clinch the Title of Women's Finalissima 2023 Beating Brazil 4-2 in Penalty Shootout.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of AC Milan vs Empoli, Serie A 2022-23?

Since the broadcasting rights of Serie A 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network, if fans want to watch the live streaming of the Serie A 2022-23 game between AC Milan vs Empoli you can tune into the JioCinema and JioTV apps.

