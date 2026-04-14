Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 14 (ANI): It was doomsday for a majority of the seeded players in the semi-finals of the GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Cub Badminton Tournament, hosted by Bombay Gymkhana on Monday.

The top two seeds in the women's singles 45+, Priya Ambekar and Namita Mehta-Vijayakar, were shown the door, losing in contrasting fashion. While top seed Priya lost 6-21, 13-21 to Pooja Jhalani, second seed Namita put up a better fight before losing in three games, 14-21, 21-15, 11-21.

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Seeded teams also lost out in the Men's Doubles 110+ and the Mixed Doubles 80+. In the mixed doubles, the top seed pairing of Shailesh Daga and former international Aparna Popat were defeated by Sandeep Mohan and Tejasvi Sawant 21-14, 19-21, 21-9. There was heartbreak for the second seeds too as Shiv Thakur and Naheed Divecha were beaten by Hemant Duggal and Shweta Thakur 21-12, 21-16.

There was solace for Daga, however, who won the men's doubles 110+, paired with Gautam Lad. The duo seeded first, defeated Anis Badami and Vipool Patel 21-18, 21-8 to make the title round.

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Action will now resume on Thursday.

Women's Singles 45+

Semifinals: Pooja Jhalani beat Priya Ambekar [1] 21-16, 21-13; Ajita Ravindran beat Namita Mehta-Vijayakar [2] 21-14, 15-21, 21-11.

Men's Singles 45+

Semifinals: Sachin Bharati [1] beat Dhirendra Maurya 21-8, 21-13; Vikrant Karanjkar beat Kaushik Vartak 15-21, 21-15, 21-14

Men's Doubles 110+

Semifinals: Gautam Laud and Shailesh Daga [1] beat Anis Badami and Vipool Patel 21-18, 21-8; Bibhash Chatterjee and Shiv Thakur beat Balakishna and Rajesh D Souza [2] 22-20, 21-9.

Mixed Doubles 80+

Semifinals: Sandeep Mohan/Tejasvi Sawant Desai beat Shailesh Daga/Aparna Popat [1] 21-14, 19-21, 21-9; Hemant Duggal/Shweta Thakur beat Shiv Thakur/Naheed Divecha [2] 21-12, 21-16. (ANI)

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