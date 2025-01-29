Dubai [UAE], January 29 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that Geoff Allardice has decided to step down as ICC Chief Executive.

Allardice joined the ICC in 2012 as ICC General Manager of Cricket. He joined ICC from Cricket Australia, where he served as the Cricket Operations Manager. He was appointed as the ICC's CEO in November 2021, having previously served as the acting CEO for eight months.

"It has been a privilege to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the International Cricket Council, and I am incredibly proud of the results we have achieved, from enhancing the global reach of cricket to the commercial foundation put in place for ICC Members," Allardice said as quoted from a press release by the ICC.

"I'd like to thank the ICC Chair, the board of directors and the entire cricket community for their support and collaboration over the past 13 years. I believe this is the right time for me to step down and pursue new challenges. I am confident that cricket has exciting times ahead, and I wish the ICC and the global cricket community every success in the future," he added.

Allardice's decision to step down from his role comes days after Jay Shah was appointed as the ICC Chairman on December 1, replacing Greg Barclay.

"On behalf of the ICC Board, I want to sincerely thank Geoff for his leadership and commitment during his tenure as Chief Executive. His efforts have played a key role in advancing cricket globally. We are truly grateful for his service and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours," Shah said.

Allardice played an instrumental role in the ICC administration in silence. When he took over the role, it was a difficult time for cricket, considering the Covid-19 pandemic. Among his notable achievements, his efforts towards bringing cricket to the Olympics certainly stand out.

It was under his administration that the first ICC event was held in the USA last year. The ICC confirmed in its statement that the board will "initiate the next steps to identify a replacement." (ANI)

