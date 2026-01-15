New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): As the India Under-19 head into the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup Zimbabwe and Namibia 2026 on Thursday, ex U19S cricketers Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, and Dhruv Jurel, wished the young squad the very best to embrace the experience and bring the cup home.

The India Under-19 team will kick off its campaign for the record-extending sixth ICC U19 World Cup title against the USA in Bulawayo on Thursday, under the captaincy of Ayush Mhatre.

India's ODI & Test Captain Gill wished the India Under-19 team well, saying he was excited to watch them play.

"Wishing the Under-19 cricket team all the very best. I am very excited to watch you all perform in the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup Zimbabwe & Namibia 2026. Have fun," Gill said on JioHotstar.

Singh urged the Under-19 team to embrace the experience and aim to bring the World Cup home.

"The ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup Zimbabwe & Namibia 2026 is a very good platform. Hopefully, in the future we will share the dressing room with each other. All the best to the Under-19 Indian team for the World Cup. Enjoy these moments, they will not come again and again in your life. It is a very good base for you all. No pressure, just bring the cup home," Arshdeep Singh said.

India's wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel offered advice and encouragement to the national Under-19 team, saying it is a very special moment to represent your country at the highest level.

"It is a very special moment when you represent your country at the highest stage in Under-19 Cricket. I played in the 2020 edition of the tournament. I still remember when we played the final against Bangladesh, even though we lost. I just want to wish you all the best because whatever cricket you play in the future, you will remember these days forever," Dhruv Jurel said.

Leading up to the tournament, India U19 has won five of six series, including a 3-0 clean sweep at home against Australia, a tightly fought 3-2 win over England in the UK, and a 3-0 series win against Australia. They also secured a 3-0 series win in South Africa.

However, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Under-19 Asia Cups have not been India's strongest tournaments, as they lost to Pakistan by 191 runs in a one-sided final last year and to Bangladesh Under-19 by 59 runs in 2024.

Leading India's batting is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has scored 973 runs in Youth ODIs at an average of 54.05, with three centuries and four fifties and a best score of 171. His strike rate is over 164, and he is one of the most dangerous batters heading into the tournament.

Team India, also lost by 79 runs to Australia in the U19 WC 2024 final, courtesy a fine spell from Mahli Beardman (3/15), which restricted India to 174 all out in chase of 254, will be aiming for revenge, while the Australian unit, led by Oliver Peake, would be aiming to level India with a fifth title win. (ANI)

