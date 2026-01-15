The defending champions, Mumbai Indians (MI-W), will look to extend their winning streak as they face a struggling UP Warriorz (UPW-W) in Match 8 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 on 15 January. The Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 will see the two-time champions aim to solidify their position at the top of the table against a Warriorz side still searching for its first victory of the season. Meg Lanning Becomes Third Batter To Cross 1,000 Runs in Women’s Premier League History, Achieves Feat During DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2026 Match.

The Mumbai Indians (MI-W) are currently in second place in the Women's Premier League 2026 standings. Following their recent seven-wicket victory over the Gujarat Giants on 13 January, the defending champions have accumulated 4 points from three matches.

The UP Warriorz are currently in bottom of the Women's Premier League 2026 standings. The team has had a difficult start to the season, failing to secure a win in their opening three fixtures.

MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2026 Match Details

Match Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Date January 15, 2026 Time 7:30 PM Venue Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Live Streaming Jio Hotstar Telecast Star Sports Network

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026: How to Watch in India

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Women's Premier League 2026 via these platforms:

Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar will provide live streaming of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans can find an online viewing option to watch the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 live streaming online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Telecast: Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2026 match on Star Sports TV channels. WPL 2026: Anushka Sharma, Gujarat Giants All-rounder, Ruled Out Due to Minor Injury

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Team Form and Key Players



Mumbai Indians enter the contest in formidable form, having secured back-to-back victories against Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been leading from the front, currently topping the run-scoring charts, while Australian all-rounder Nicola Carey has proved an invaluable addition with her contributions in both departments. The side is further bolstered by the expected return of star all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt. In contrast, the UP Warriorz find themselves at the bottom of the standings after three consecutive defeats. Despite consistent performances from captain Meg Lanning, the team has struggled with middle-order collapses and a bowling attack that has found it difficult to contain opposition batters. Today’s match is critical for the Warriorz to keep their playoff hopes alive.

