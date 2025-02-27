Dubai, Feb 27 (PTI) Putting to rest speculation about his availability for the Champions Trophy match against New Zealand, India batter Shubman Gill came to the ICC Cricket Academy for practice on Thursday along with some support staff on an official off day for training.

Gill, who was the only player to skip practice on Wednesday, slugged it out for two hours with throw-downs from specialists and a few UAE net bowlers.

On Wednesday, Gill was conspicuous by his absence with speculation doing the rounds that he might be under the weather.

The BCCI, management, however clarified that he was fine and just taking a day off for rest.

Gill is going through a purple patch after scoring nearly 300 runs in the three-match ODI series against England. He hit a century against Bangladesh in the opening match of the Champions Trophy. PTI SR AM

