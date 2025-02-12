New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Indian batter Shubman Gill moved to second place among batters in the latest ICC Men's ODI Rankings issued on Wednesday and is just five rating points away from toppling number one ranked batter Babar Azam of Pakistan following his back-to-back half-centuries during the ongoing ODI series against England.

Azam maintains a narrow lead at the head of proceedings but a pair of India players are closing in following good efforts during the ODI series against England.

Gill gained one place to move to second on the latest ODI batter rankings and is just five rating points adrift of Babar after back-to-back half-centuries against England, while India skipper Rohit Sharma is within 13 rating points of the Pakistan right-hander following his splendid century in Cuttack, sitting at third spot, as per ICC.

With just one week remaining until the start of the Champions Trophy event in Pakistan and the UAE, it sets up a tight race for the premier position for batting in 50-over cricket during the eight-team tournament.

Fakhar Zaman (13th), Kane Williamson (29th), Jos Buttler (38th), Devon Conway (equal 40th) and Joe Root (51st) are among the big names to re-enter the rankings for ODI batters following a recent return to 50-over cricket, while things are equally as tight near the top of the bowling ranks.

Just 18 rating points separates Rashid Khan, Maheesh Theekshana, Bernard Scholtz, Shaheen Afridi and Kuldeep Yadav inside the top five for ODI bowlers, while India duo Ravindra Jadeja (11th) and Mohammed Shami (13th) sit just outside the top 10 following a recent return against England.

Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi maintains a narrow lead at the top of the ODI rankings for all-rounders, with New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner (up two places to seventh) among the biggest movers this week ahead of the Champions Trophy.

There are also changes to the latest Test rankings, following victories for Australia against Sri Lanka in Galle and for Ireland against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Australia opener Usman Khawaja is back inside the top 10 for Test batters after he jumped two places to equal ninth on the back of a strong series against Sri Lanka, while teammate Alex Carey (up 11 places to 18th) also makes good ground following a century in the second match of the two-game series.

Sri Lanka will be buoyed by the improvements made by Kusal Mendis (up 14 places to 28th for Test batters), while Ireland duo Lorcan Tucker (up five places to equal 49th) and Andy McBrine (up 17 rungs to 70th) are rewarded for their side's victory in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon reaches a new career-high rating and gains one spot to move to fifth on the latest rankings for Test bowlers, while Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani (up 14 places to 29th) is the big mover following the Bulawayo contest. (ANI)

