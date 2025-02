Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 12 (ANI): An incredible century by super consistent Shubman Gill and well-made fifties from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer helped India reach a total of 356 runs in their 50 overs during the third ODI against England at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

India needs to defend 357 runs to clean-sweep the series 3-0.

After England won the toss and elected to bowl first, India was off to a poor start, losing skipper Rohit Sharma for just one run in two balls. A catch behind the stumps by Phil Salt on a Mark Wood delivery extended Rohit's wait for 11,000 ODI runs. India was 6/1 in two overs.

From then on, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli started to consolidate and stabilise the innings. While Gill was the aggressor on the other end, Virat also hit some fine shots against pace while trying to regain his confidence and form. At the end of 10 overs, India was 52/1, with Gill (28*) and Virat (17*) unbeaten.

As innings progressed, Virat took on really well against spin, hitting Joe Root for four boundaries. His shot arsenal looked strong as he made use of cuts and sweeps.

India reached the 100-run mark in 16.4 overs. Virat reached his 73rd ODI fifty in 50 balls, with seven fours and a six. Gill had also reached his fifty in 50 in 51 balls, with nine fours and six.

The 116-run stand was broken by Adil Rashid's spin, trapping Virat for the fifth time in his career for a well-made 52 in 55 balls, with seven fours and a six. India was 122/2 in 19 overs. This came after the duo had collected 16 runs off Liam Livingstone's previous over, including a six each by Virat and Gill.

Shreyas Iyer and Gill carried on the momentum further, helping India reach the 150-run mark in 23.3 overs.

India reached the 200-run mark in 30.4 overs, with Iyer and Gill having built a 78-run stand.

With a boundary against Mark Wood, Gill reached his seventh ODI ton in 95 balls, with seven fours and a six.

Iyer also reached his half-century in 43 balls, with six fours and six.

Rashid once again became the partnership breaker, removing Gill for 112 in 102 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes to end a 104-run stand between Iyer and Gill. India was 226/3 in 34.3 overs.

India reached the 250-run mark in 37.3 overs.

Rashid once again ended another partnership, getting Iyer caught behind by Salt for 78 runs in 64 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. India was 259/4 in 38.2 overs.

Hardik Pandya was next on the crease and trying to impose his will on Rashid with two successive sixes. However, the bowler got the last laugh, removing Pandya for 17 in nine balls, with two sixes. India was 289/5 in 41 overs.

Axar teamed up with KL Rahul, taking India to the 300-run mark in 42.3 overs. However, Tom Banton, at long-off, took down Axar for 13 in 12 balls on a Root delivery, leaving India to 307/6 in 43.5 overs.

India kept losing wickets despite a solid run-rate, with Saqib Mahmood's pace beating KL Rahul, removing him for 40 in 29 balls, with three fours and a six. India was 333/7 in 46.4 overs.

Buttler took the catch while Atkinson gets Harshit for 13 in 10 balls. India was 353/8 in 49 overs. Wickets kept falling as Wood got Washington Sundar for 14 in 14 balls. India was 353/9 in 49.3 overs.

Arshdeep was run out by Salt, ending the innings at 356 in 50 overs.

Rashid bowled a brilliant spell, taking 4/64 in his ten overs. Wood took 2/45 in his nine overs. Root, Atkinson and Mahmood got one each. (ANI)

