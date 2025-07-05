Birmingham, Jul 5 (PTI) Shubman Gill continued with his red-hot form to reach 100 not out and take India to 304/4, with an overall lead of 484 runs at tea on the fourth day of the second Test against England, here on Saturday.

Gill crossed the 500-run mark in the second Test with his third ton of the five-match series and second consecutive, consolidating India's position in the Test with four more sessions left.

Rishabh Pant perished for a stroke-filled 65 off 58 balls with eight fours and three sixes but not before adding 110 runs for the fourth wicket with Gill.

Ravindra Jadeja was on 25 not out as India lost only one wicket in the second session's play.

Brief scores: India 587 & 304/4 in 68 overs (KL Rahul 55, Shubman Gill 100 not out, Rishabh Pant 65; Josh Tongue 2/93) lead England 407 by 484 runs.

