Hainan (China), Apr 25 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma was off to a promising start at the Hainan Classic, returning a 3-under 69 to be placed Tied-17 after the end of first round here Friday.

Sharma, who missed the cut in Shanghai last week despite a strong day two, was 2-under through 14 holes before play was suspended on Thursday. The Indian had two birdies and on Friday morning sunk in an eagle and a bogey for a card of 69 at the Blackstone Course in Mission Hills Resort Haikou in Hainan Island.

Haotong Li played a round in the 60s for the 14th time in his last 19 rounds to catapult himself in the top spot in the DP World Tour event alongside Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Kristoffer Reitan.

Li had seven birdies and one bogie to finish 6-under par for the day. He produced four birdies and a bogey on the front nine for a score of three-under and three birdies in the back nine for a score of three-under.

Aphibarnrat had eight birdies and two bogeys with three birdies and a bogey on both the front and back nines.

Reitan had 5 birdies, one bogey and one eagle for his 6-under total.

There were seven players who carded 5-under 67 in the first round.

