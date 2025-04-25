Cricket is a sport where the batters are more celebrated than the bowlers. Batters are deemed successful by the number of runs scored or international centuries achieved; a task not every player can achieve. The benchmark for any batter in the international arena is whether the player can score 100 runs/a hundred either in Test, ODI, or T20Is, which tests the cricketer's ability. However, every platform exhibits a different challenge for batters, which makes scoring a century even more special, if a player can manage to dish out tons across formats. Who Was the First Player To Be Given Out By the Third Umpire? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

With a cricket-heavy season underway, Google is running a 'Google Search Googly ' quiz, which poses different questions to users daily. India have always produced batters who have written and rewritten batting records, scoring hundreds by the truckload. However, not every Indian legend has managed to score a ton across all formats of the game. In this article, we decode who is the first Indian to score 100 in all international cricket formats

What is Googlies on Google?

Googlies on Google is an interactive medium to keep cricket-crazy users engaged on its search engine home page. Called 'Google Search Googly', the quiz asks users cricket-related questions daily, which will amount to 50 questions by the end of its run. The quiz is mostly generic, but it does time and again ask technical, or even trivial, questions to casual or ardent cricket fans. Who Scored a Century in just Three Overs? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

Who I s the F irst Indian T o S core 100 in A ll I nternational C ricket F ormats ?

Suresh Raina became the first Indian cricketer to score hundreds across all formats - Test, ODI, and T20I. Having registered an ODI ton in 2008 against Hong Kong, Raina scored his maiden T20I in 2010 versus South Africa before scoring his first-ever Test ton against Sri Lanka in July the same year.

Only four — Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill — other Indian cricketers have since managed to score hundreds across formats for the nation on the international stage.

