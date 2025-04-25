Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming and Telecast Details: The Chennai Super Kings are rock bottom in the Indian Premier League and it has been a season to forget so far for the four time champions. Next up for them is a home tie against fellow strugglers Sunrisers Hyderabad and the prospects for the team losing today looks bleak. Chennai lost to Mumbai in the last game and the manner of the defeat would have dented the confidence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his boys. Opponents Hyderabad too lost out to Mumbai in their last game and after a brilliant run last year, none of their plans are working in the current campaign. CSK vs SRH Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Match 43.

Chennai have tried plenty of permutations and combinations in the game but none of them have worked. Rachin Ravindra at the top has failed to provided good starts consistently and it has out pressure on the middle order. The loss of regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad to injury has further complicated issues and the likes of Shivam Dube and Vijay Shankar will need to chip in with more.

Hyderabad are likely to give Rahul Chahar an opportunity in this game considering the conditions in Chennai are favourable to the slower bowlers. Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Ishan Kishan have all failed to deliver barring those odd good knocks. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen are the other disappointing performers in the team and not much has gone their way.

When is CSK vs SRH IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Chennai Super Kings will clash against the one-time champions Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, April 25. The high-octane clash will be hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Ahmedabad. The CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of CSK vs SRH Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Indian Premier League 2025 edition. Viewers in India can watch the much-awaited Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi/Tamil/Kannada/Telugu TV channels. For the CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 game online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of CSK vs SRH Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Chennai playing at home could secure a much needed win here and stay afloat in the race for top four.

