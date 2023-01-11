Alur (Karnataka), Jan 11 (PTI) Shreyas Gopal scored a gritty 95 to put Karnataka in a strong position on day two of their Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan here on Wednesday.

Resuming the day at 106/2, Gopal and Manish Pandey (75 batting) steered the home to 380 for eight, extending their lead to 251 runs.

On day one, Rajasthan were bundled out for 129.

All-rounder Gopal collected 13 fours in his 165-ball knock while Pandey, who retired hurt after getting on his fingers, remained unbeaten at close of play. Srinivas Sharath pitched in with 42 off 120 balls.

Aniket Choudhary was the standout bowler with four wickets while Manav Suthar took three.

Brief scores:

At Alur: Rajasthan 129 in 45.3 overs vs Karnataka 380/8 in 118 overs (Mayank Agarwal 52, Shreyas Goptal 95, Manish Pandey batting 75; Anikety Choudhary 4/81).

At Thumba: Kerala 327 in 121 overs (Sachin Baby 159, Salman Nizar 42, Sijoman 55; Diwesh Pathania 2/42) vs Services 167/6 in 53 overs (Ravi Chauhan 50; Vaisakh Chandran 2/30).

At Jamshedpur: Jharkhand 103 in 32.1 overs and 258/3 in 78 overs (Aryamen Sen 85; Ravi Kiran 1/31) vs Chhattisgarh 113 in 50 overs (Avnish DHaliwal 50). PTI

