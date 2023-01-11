Real Madrid takes on Valencia at the King Fahd International Stadium with a place in the finals of the Supercopa de Espana on the line. The Los Blancos have not been in the best of forms since the start of the post-World Cup campaign and head into the contest on the back of 2-1 loss suffered at the hands of Villareal. Manager Carlo Ancelotti knows the importance of getting the team playing at a level they are capable of as soon possible with the business end of the season fast approaching. Valencia do not dominate Spanish football how they used to a few years ago and currently lie outside the top half in the La Liga points table. But they have some quality players who can make a contest of the tie. Real Madrid versus Valencia starts at 12:30 am IST. Manchester United 3–0 Charlton Athletic, Carabao Cup 2022–23: Marcus Rashford Scores Twice in Red Devils Victory (Goal Video Highlights).

David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni are not part of the travelling squad for Real Madrid and it is a blow considering the duo are one of the first names in the starting eleven. Alvaro Odriozola has a muscle problem and might not feature this evening. Eduardo Camavinga will play as the central defensive midfielder with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric playing the more attacking role. Karim Benzema will be tasked with leading the forward line.

Samu Castillejo’s wrist fracture rules him out of the game for Valencia while Nico Gonzalez is a long term absentee due to a foot injury. Yunus Musah has attracted a lot of suitors particularly from England and the youngster has an important role to play against Real Madrid. Edinson Cavani has a wealth of experience under his belt and in important games such as these, he can be a vital cog in the wheel. Cristiano Ronaldo Trains With New Teammates Ahead of Al-Nassr’s Match Against Al-Shabab in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (See CR7 Training Pics).

When Is Real Madrid vs Valencia, Spanish Super Cup 2023 Semifinal? Know Date, Time and Venue

Real Madrid vs Valencia final clash in Spanish Super Cup 2023 will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 12, 2023 (Thursday). The clash has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Get Live Telecast Of Real Madrid vs Valencia, Spanish Super Cup 2023 Semifinal on TV?

Unfortunately, the final clash between Real Madrid and Valencia in the Spanish Super Cup 2023 will not be telecast in India. Hence, fans will not be able to watch the live action on their TV sets.

How To Watch Real Madrid vs Valencia, Spanish Super Cup 2023 Semifinal Live Streaming Online?

Fans will also not be able to watch live streaming of this match in the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans can try watch live streaming of the matching by trying out some VPNs and also catch live updates of the game on social media handles of both teams. Real Madrid will be challenged by Valencia from the onset but the former should find a way to make it to the finals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2023 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).