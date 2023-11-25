Manchester (England), Nov 25 (AP) Jack Grealish was left out of Manchester City's squad against Liverpool on Saturday because he was unwell.

But, Erling Haaland was in the starting line-up for the clash between the Premier League's top two at Etihad Stadium. The striker sustained a knock while on international duty with Norway last week.

City manager Pep Guardiola said England international Grealish was “feeling unwell” and that was the reason for the midfielder's absence.

John Stones was on the substitutes' bench after recovering from a muscle injury. (AP)

