Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 15 (ANI): Gujarat Giants celebrated a successful Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 Player Auction with exciting additions to their squad for the upcoming tournament.

According to a release from the franchise, West Indies star Deandra Dottin was the first acquisition for the Gujarat Giants, secured for Rs1.70 crore. Simran Shaikh was the next addition, purchased for Rs1.90 crore, making her the most expensive player of the day. English all-rounder Danielle Gibson was acquired for Rs30 lakh, while leg-spinner Prakashika Naik completed the haul, joining the team for Rs10 lakh.

The Gujarat Giants have strengthened their lineup with a focus on power hitting. Deandra Dottin, a veteran of 123 T20 Internationals, brings explosive firepower to the top order and valuable bowling skills. All-rounder Simran Shaikh, with nine previous WPL outings, adds versatility and quick scoring in the middle and lower order.

Danielle Gibson, a 23-year-old bowling all-rounder, and leg-spinner Prakashika Naik will both make their WPL debuts in the upcoming season.

Speaking about the squad composition for WPL 2025, Pranav Adani, Managing Director of Agro, Oil & Gas at Adani Group, expressed his satisfaction with the auction results.

"Our team put in a lot of hard work behind the scenes leading up to this auction, and I'm delighted with the outcome. Congratulations to the entire support staff for their incredible effort in building such a strong squad. With this crucial phase behind us, we now look ahead to an exciting and successful season. My best wishes to all the players and coaching staff as they embark on this journey," Adani said in a statement released by the Gujarat Giants.

Reflecting on the auction, Head Coach Michael Klinger said the team's priority was to acquire players who could make an impact in the playing eleven.

"We are pleased to have secured the players we wanted. Our priority was to pick players with a genuine chance of making it to the playing eleven. We are excited to have Deandra back, especially for her power with the bat and skill with the ball," Klinger said.

He added, "Simran Shaikh is another valuable addition to the team. She brings a lot of power and has an impressive strike rate. There are only a handful of players in women's cricket who can do that. I think she will create healthy competition among the Indian batters for a spot in the team, which is exactly what you want in a squad."

Gujarat Giants full squad for WPL 2025: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Bharti Fulmali, Sayali Satghare, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, and Prakashika Naik. (ANI)

