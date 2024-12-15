The India Women's Hockey team will be playing yet another final but this time in the U-19 Asia Cup as they will take on China in the summit clash at the Hockey Oman Stadium. India are the defending champions of the competition and will look to add another title to their tally when they face China. South Korea won the competition the highest number of times, four. Although they were knocked out earlier in the semifinal. India and China were in the same group where India finished second as China were the group champions. China defeated India in the group stages by a margin of 2-1. India Women’s Junior Hockey Team Enters Final of Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 With 3–1 Win Over Japan.

India beat Japan 3-1 to advance to the final while China saw-off South Korea 4-1 to confirm their place. For India, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi Rana, and tournament top-scorer Deepika Kumari scored the goals, with all three goals coming in the first quarter. Meanwhile, China netted once in each quarter in their big win over Korea. This will be the second time India and China will meet in the tournament final, having previously clashed in Bangkok 2012 when China hammered India 5-2 for their second title. It will be a difficult game for the India Women.

When is India vs China Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India women's junior hockey team will face the China women's junior hockey team in the final of the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024. The India vs China match will be hosted in Muscat, Oman, on December 15. The semifinal match will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Olympians Tie the Knot! India Men's and Women's Hockey Team Players Akashdeep Singh and Monika Malik Get Engaged in Jalandhar.

How to Live Telecast of Watch India vs China Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal in India?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in India. Hence fans in India will not be able to watch the India vs China Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 final clash on any TV channel. For India vs China Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 semifinal online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of India vs China Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal in India?

In good news, Hockey India will provide live streaming of the India vs China Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 final match on their official application. Fans in India can also watch the India vs China final match in the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 on the Prasar Bharti Sports and HOCKEYOMANOFFIC YouTube channels.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2024 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).