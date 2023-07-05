Ahmedabad(Gujarat)[India], July 5(ANI): Ahead of the much-awaited 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Gujarat Giants have completed the trials to select the New Young Players for the upcoming season.

The Gujarat Giants, which was founded in 2017, have conducted NYP trials across Chennai, New Delhi and Ahmedabad. More than 250 young kabaddi players participated in the trials across the three cities. The final round of the trials took place at the ONGC Colony in Ahmedabad.

The names of the players, who have been shortlisted, will be announced soon, and the franchise will finalise their picks closer to the season. Having finished the trials programme successfully, Gujarat Giants will pick out four of the best players and add them to the squad for the upcoming season.

One of the most successful members of the Giants' squad last year was raider Parteek Dahiya, who scored points at a rapid pace. Parteek is a product of the NYP programme and head coach Ram Mehar Singh is hopeful of drafting in similar kind of talent through the trials.

"We have finished our NYP Trials ahead of the next season and there have been some very talented players who have made their mark. We want the best players in our squad and will pick them accordingly. The process is not over as yet, and we will finalise our picks soon and announce the names. Trust me, the decision is not going to be easy for us, and I am glad about that. The Adani Sportsline management and team have given us a free hand to pick the best players, and we hope that things fall into place for the season," said Ram Mehar Singh.

"Adani Sportsline is thrilled to witness an overwhelming response to the NYP programme trials, with the number of registrations going well into hundreds. The primary objective of these trials was twofold: to bolster the Gujarat Giants team with exceptional talent and to offer aspiring players from the state with a golden opportunity to step into the professional leagues. The athletes have performed admirably, demonstrating their skills and potential. The responsibility now lies with the coaching staff to carefully select the most exceptional talent for the upcoming 10th Season of PKL, ensuring the team does all it can to be successful,' said Satyam Trivedi, Head of Adani Sportsline.

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Auction will be held from September 8 to September 9, 2023 in Mumbai.

The Pro Kabaddi League has played a vital role in growing the sport of kabaddi in the last nine seasons and the organizers will look to raise the bar even more in Season 10. The players are eagerly waiting to enthral the fans once again during the course of the upcoming season. (ANI)

