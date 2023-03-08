Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) Gujarat Giants stand-in skipper Sneh Rana won the toss and opted to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium here on Wednesday.

The Giants retained the same team that lost to UP Warriorz by three wickets in their last match.

RCB, who started off their campaign going down to Mumbai Indians by nine wickets, brought in Poonam Khemnar in place of Disha Kasat.

The Teams:

Gujarat Giants: Sneh Rana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi and Tanuja Kanwar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh and Preeti Bose.

