Ahemdabad (Gujarat) [India], January 16 (ANI): Gujarat Titans is excited to introduce 'Junior Titans', an initiative dedicated to fostering a love for outdoor sports among children under 14. This program, in collaboration with the Spanish Football League, La Liga, will be organised across various cities in Gujarat. 'Junior Titans' in the spirit of 'Let's sport out' is designed to reignite the joy of outdoor activities among young children.

This initiative is open to all children in the U-14 age group, emphasizing the sheer enjoyment of sports over competitive pursuits. The program focuses on bringing children back to the ground to relish the essence of play and sportsmanship. It offers a delightful and interactive platform, featuring a range of engaging activities such as cricket and football challenges, interactive games, and an exclusive glimpse into the GT world. Furthermore, the collaboration with La Liga will provide young aspirants with a football masterclass, supervised by the Technical Director of the La Liga Football Schools, Mr. Miguel Casal.

Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, said, "Junior Titans is an activity created to nurture a passion for sports among young children. The collaboration with La Liga will enhance our efforts to foster an active lifestyle that will also help in a child's personal development. The event will allow children to experience the thrill of sports in a fun environment. We are thankful to the host and participating schools in all the five cities and shall strive to grow the scale of the program every year"

Octavi Anoro, the Head of the La Liga International Department, said, "Our partnership with Gujarat Titans for the Junior Titans underlines our commitment to encouraging young sports talent at the grassroots. The event gives children exposure to world-class sports brands while having fun."

The 'Junior Titans' event will take place every Saturday from January 20th, 2024 across the various cities of Gujarat. The event will be held in Ahmedabad on January 20th, in Vadodara on January 27th, in Surat on February 3rd, in Rajkot on February 10th, in Bhuj on February 17th, and in Ahmedabad on February 24th. (ANI)

