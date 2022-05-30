Ahmedabad, May 30 (PTI) Thousands of fans on Monday flooded the city's streets as Gujarat Titans took out a victory parade on an open-top bus to celebrate their title triumph in a memorable maiden season in the IPL.

On the same day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel hosted the state's newly-crowned Indian Premier League champions and felicitated them.

"Got a chance to interact with players of IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans. They presented me a bat with signatures of all squad members. The proceeds from it will be used in the education of the daughters of the state. Congratulations to all the players," the chief minister wrote on his Twitter handle.

In Sunday's final, played at the gargantuan Narendra Modi Stadium, the Titans defeated inaugural IPL winners Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to cap off a dream season.

In doing so, they became the first team, since Royals themselves in 2008, to win the tournament in their very first season.

On Tuesday, the team is going to Mumbai where its owners are throwing a party to celebrate the victory.

After the win, players partied at the stadium till 3am, and there was another round of celebrations at the team hotel. They went to their rooms at 6 in the morning.

All the families joined the players and for some like Shubman Gill, his father was present.

The players and the members of the support staff acknowledged the support from the fans.

The Gujarat Titans players were dressed in dark blue t-shirts and blue denims.

Hardik has enjoyed a splendid run in his fresh IPL season with his home franchise. In 14 innings, he has scored nearly 500 runs at an average of 45.30 while also picking up plenty of wickets, which has earned him praise from many quarters.

"This title is going to be a special one because we talked about creating a legacy. The coming generations will talk about it," Hardik had said after the triumph.

"Everyone will remember this was the team who started this journey and to win the championship first year is very special."

