Mumbai, August 13: India's top middle and long-distance runner Gulveer Singh proved his versatility as he came up with an impressive performance to set the national record in men's 3000m to add to the marks he already owns in 5000m and 10000m. Gulveer Singh came up with an imperious performance in the Gyulai István Memorial, also called the Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix. Gulveer clocked a time of 7:34.49s to finish fifth in the Continental Tour Gold meet at the National Athletics Centre in the Hungarian capital. This was the first time that Gulveer was competing in this discipline in Europe. He broke Surendra Singh's record of 7:50.31 that had stood since 2008. Gulveer Singh Wins Gold in Men's 5000m at Athletics Championships 2025.

Surendra Singh set the record at Twickenham, United Kingdom. The 27-year-old, who is supported by Reliance Foundation, finished behind Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang of Kenya (7:33.23), Eduardo Herrera of Mexico (7:33.58), Oscar Chelimo of Uganda (7:33.93), and Valentin Soca of Uruguay (7:34.28).

Gulveer Singh Sets New National Record

Athletics, Gyulai Istvan Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix: Gulveer Singh obliterates his own NR in the men's 3000m at the WACT🥇level meet in Budapest with a timing of 7:34.49 mins.. Placed 5th in a very strong field Incredible performance from Gulveer yet again.. 👏🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/LT0vvWXVFS — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) August 12, 2025

Gulveer’s previous best in this event was 7.38.26, which came at the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational 2025. Gulveer also holds the national record in men's 3000m and 5000 m in indoor athletics.

Gulveer holds the national record of 13:18.92s in Men's 5000m set on June 9, 2024, at the Portland Track Festival, Portland, United States. He set the national record in the Men's 10,000m when he clocked 27:14.88s in November 2024 in the Hachioji Long Distance meet in Hachiōji, Japan. Asian Athletics Championships 2025: Gulveer Singh Wins Gold Medal in Men’s 10,000M Race; Bronze for Race Walker Servin Sebastian (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, renowned Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis broke his world record by clearing 6.29 metres in the Hungarian Grand Prix. This marks the 13th time he has set a new world-best, surpassing his previous record from June by one centimetre with his second attempt.

Duplantis continued to inspire awe in the sports world by consistently surpassing his high standards. His latest achievement came with his second attempt, as he added another centimetre to the record he set in Stockholm just a few months prior, in June.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2025 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).