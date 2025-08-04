New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): "Winning the trophy is the ultimate goal," says Hyderabad Black Hawks' Guru Prasanth, as he prepares to return to the court with renewed passion, grit, and determination, according to a release from PVL.

Despite missing the last season due to injury, Guru, who was the MVP and best attacker in the second season, was retained by the Hyderabad Black Hawks -- a gesture that means a lot to the Tamil Nadu player.

Now, as he prepares to return, he's determined to give it his all and leave no stone unturned every time he steps onto the court in the Black Hawks jersey.

"I'm really glad they decided to retain me. Honestly, I was hoping for it because I want to perform for the team -- something I couldn't do last season," Guru said. "This time, we're aiming for the trophy. We want to prove ourselves, and more importantly, I want to prove myself."

"Injuries are part of an athlete's journey, but what hurt the most wasn't just the injury -- it was not being able to play most matches or support my team," Guru said. "That said, I always had the grit and determination to come back stronger after recovery."

Speaking about his injury, Guru shared, "I suffered an ACL tear along with a horizontal meniscus tear in my medial meniscus during the FIVB Club World Championship camps in November 2023. That put me into full rehab for about nine months. I slowly returned to the court through smaller tournaments. It was tough in the beginning, but I gave my body the time it needed to heal -- and that made all the difference."

Guru shared how his father played a crucial role in keeping his spirits high during the rehab phase, constantly motivating him to stay positive and focused on his recovery.

"Obviously, I was feeling low -- mentally, it was a tough and traumatic phase. But as an athlete, you have to stay strong and maintain a positive mindset," Guru said. "What's done is done; the focus should always be on what lies ahead. Controlling the controllables with the right attitude really helps in healing, both physically and mentally. I was lucky to have supportive people around me, especially my family -- and above all, my father, who kept me motivated throughout."

The youngster lavished praise on PVL for helping to develop more talent from the grassroots.

"The Indian team performed quite well in the last CAVA tournament," he said. "With the support of the coach, statisticians, and analysts, the team is doing a great job on the international stage. Having access to such amenities is essential. Also, thanks to Prime Volleyball, players have improved significantly in terms of skill. Indian volleyball has seen tremendous growth over the past two years."

Guru hopes the team can lift the trophy for the fans. "They can expect us to give it our all -- for the city, for the people, and for the love they continue to show us. Every Hyderabad Black Hawks fan deserves that. We'll be playing with our hearts on the court." (ANI)

