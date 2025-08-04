Daegu vs Barcelona, Club Friendly 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Barcelona have looked good on their pre-season tour with two big wins and the Catalonians will be keen to continue their winning run as they face Korean side Daegu this evening. The Spanish champions defeated FC Seoul in the last game by a 3-7 margin with all their attacking players having a field day. Hansi Flick has an important task of maintaining his side’s dominance in domestic football this term while also primarily focusing on lifting the Champions League. Daegu finished rock bottom in the K League 1 and have some tough relegation round battles coming up. FC Seoul 3-7 Barcelona, Club Friendly 2025: Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres Net Braces, Robert Lewandowski on Target as Catalan Giants Register Big Win in Pre-Season (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Kim Jeong-hyun, Hong Jeong-un, and Park Dae-hun are the players missing out for Daegu due to injuries. Cesinha in the final third has six goals to his credit so far and he will be leading their goal scoring efforts in the final third. Oh Seung-hoon in goal needs to be at his very best aa his side comes up against the quality of Barcelona. Jin-Hyuk Kim is their most important player at the heart of defence.

Marcus Rashford is slowly getting accustomed to Barcelona’s style of play and if early trends are to go by, his role this season is that of a backup to Raphinha. Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski , and Dani Olmo will be part of the final third for the Spanish side. Frenkie de Jong will maintain the tempo of the game for Barcelona with Pedri pushing forward to join the attack.

Daegu vs Barcelona Match Details

Match Daegu vs Barcelona Date Monday, August 4 Time 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Daegu Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming) and YouTube, DANZ

When Is Daegu vs Barcelona, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match? Date Time and Venue

Daegu will host La Liga 2024-25 champions Barcelona in a pre-season club friendly on Monday, August 4. The Daegu vs Barcelona pre-season club friendly 2025-26 is going to be played at the Daegu Stadium in Daegu, and it starts at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Barcelona Confirm Opposition For Upcoming Joan Gamper Trophy 2025; Spanish Giants to Play Como in Pre-Season Exhibition Encounter.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Daegu vs Barcelona, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of Barcelona's pre-season games in India for the 2025-26 season. Therefore, the Daegu vs Barcelona pre-season friendly match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. For Daegu vs Barcelona live streaming viewing option, read more.

Is Daegu vs Barcelona, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

The live streaming viewing option of the Daegu vs Barcelona, pre-season friendly 2025, is available in India on FanCode. Users can play INR 25 to get a match pass for Daegu vs Barcelona club friendly on the FanCode app and website for online streaming. FC Barcelona YouTube channel and DAZN website will also provide live online viewing option for free. Barcelona will dominate this game from the onset and should secure an easy win here.

