New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Star Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan said on Wednesday that he is happy to have come close to Australian legend Don Bradman's record in first-class cricket, a format in which he has the second-highest batting average of all time and sits next to the Aussie great in the charts.

Sarfaraz's first-class average stands at massive 80.47, next to Bradman who had a towering average of 95.14. Though the India 'A' tour of Bangladesh was not successful, he has hit three Ranji Trophy centuries since then in 2022-23 season. In the previous two Ranji seasons, he had scored 982 runs (2021-22 season) and 928 runs (2019-20 season).

Also Read | Sports Ministry Receives Notice From Delhi Commission for Women Over Sexual Harassment Allegations Against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

In these two seasons, he scored seven centuries, including a triple ton against UP in January 2020. His latest exploit with the bat is an inning of 125 runs in 155 balls against Delhi, which came when his team was struggling after some early wickets and took his team to a total of 293.

"It gives me happiness that I have been close to his [Bradman's] record in the last three seasons. It would not always be the same, but I am happy to be around him right now," said Sarfaraz as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Also Read | WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations, Says ‘Will Hang Myself If Charges Are Proven’.

With such massive numbers, fans and many former cricketers are clamouring to have him play at the national level in Test cricket. His omission from Test series squads for series against Bangladesh in December last year and against Australia in February this year had many questioning what else the batter needs to do.

This thought crossed his mind too.

"My father came [to Delhi] a couple of days ago, and I trained with him for two days in Ghaziabad [near Delhi] before the game. He knew I was upset [at not being selected]. So he said, 'Our job is to keep scoring runs, for whichever team, all the time'. Since I was a child, whenever I have been a bit confused, or things have not gone right, he does the same thing, he just motivates me and gives me confidence, and prepares me mentally," said Sarfaraz.

Sarfaraz's fitness could also be a reason for him not having received a call-up yet. Also, while he has been a juggernaut at the domestic level, he has not attained the same success while representing India 'A', a tier below the main team. In six innings for India A, he has scored just 205 runs at an average of 34.16. Just before the start of the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy, he scored 21 and 0 in his two innings during India 'A' tour of Bangladesh.

But Sarfaraz said that one cannot be successful at scoring big all the time and pointed out the instances where he played some good knocks.

"A human being cannot be successful all the time. When I played my first match for India A, I scored 71 not out [in Bloemfontein]. The other players got out, otherwise, I could have scored a century. But yes, I was dismissed cheaply a few times. After that, in the series against New Zealand A, I was out early once and scored 60 in another innings," said Sarfaraz.

"It has happened a few times that the lower-order batters have got out quickly, and I did not have the opportunity to score more. I will keep trying to improve my numbers for India A too."

On his fitness, Sarfaraz said that the focus of his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals is on his fitness.

"In December last year, Delhi Capitals [his IPL team] had conducted a 14-day fitness camp, so their players are prepared for the season. I have been at it since then, working to make sure my fitness is up there. Keeping in mind the next IPL, the focus of the Delhi Capitals team is on the fitness of the players, especially me," Sarfaraz said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)