New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Amid the ongoing speculations regarding Harbhajan Singh's availability for the Indian Premier League (IPL), a source in the know of developments in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) said the cricketer has not yet informed the franchise that he is not coming.

The source further said that reports suggesting that Harbhajan is considering to pull out of the tournament is not true.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Player Update: Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma Gives Fans Major Gym Tip With Wonderful Caption (View Post).

"He was supposed to come here by the first week of September. He has not informed us that he is not coming. These are all rumors which we are getting that he is not coming. There is nothing official from him as of now," the source told ANI.

When contacted, Harbhajan was not available for a comment.

Also Read | Live Cricket Streaming Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I 2020 on SonyLIV Online: Watch PAK vs ENG Free Telecast on Sony SIX, PTV & Ten Sports.

On August 29, CSK had announced that Suresh Raina will miss the 13th edition of the IPL due to personal reasons.

"Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan was quoted as saying on the franchise's official Twitter handle.

IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

Moreover, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed that 13 personnel including two players have tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the board did not specify as to which team has how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed.

"13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)