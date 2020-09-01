Mumbai Indians have already started training hard to defend their IPL title ahead of Indian Premier League season 13, which kicks-off from September 19 in UAE. MI captain Rohit Sharma shared pictures of himself exercising in the gym to get back to full fitness for IPL 2020. Rohit, who last season became the first captain to lift four IPL titles and the first player to win five IPL trophies, will be leading the Mumbai Indians' charge this season as they aim to become the only side after Chennai Super Kings to successfully defend the IPL title. IPL 2020 Team Update: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah & Others Lighten Up in Mumbai Indians’ First Bonding Session.

Rohit shared some lovely pictures of himself exercising in the gym. The MI skipper was seen particularly focussing on his biceps and arms in the gym. “Hit the gym like it’s a short ball,” Rohit captioned the pictures of himself exercising in the gym. He was perhaps suggesting his consistency of finding the boundary on most occasions from a short-pitched delivery. IPL 2020 Update: Mumbai Indians Unveil New Jersey for Upcoming Indian Premier League Season.

Rohit Sharma Gives Fans Fitness Tip

View this post on Instagram Hit the gym like it’s a short ball A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Sep 1, 2020 at 3:05am PDT

The defending IPL champions, meanwhile, started their training from August 28 after staying six days in quarantine. The team had reached UAE on August 21 and has gone into quarantine straightaway for the next six days. They underwent tests and then resumed the pre-season camp in Dubai after six days. Mumbai Indians are the most successful side in IPL’s history with four titles to their name. They will be gunning to add one more to their cabinet this season.

