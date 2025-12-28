New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): The Harish Sharma 3 on 3 All India Basketball Championship concluded at IG Stadium today with Delhi Minister, Ashish Sood, attending the event as Chief Guest, according to a release.

"This championship is one of its own kind, the 3 on 3 format is the future of Basketball. I congratulate the organisers and family members of late Harish Sharma for organising such an event to promote sport and assure that the Delhi Government would provide all possible support for the promotion of the game. Delhi will organise a Khel Mahakumbh," said Ashish Sood, as quoted from a release.

Tabata X No Look women's team took the women's final with a 16-14 win against ALLEY OOP, and HS-tabata9 men stormed to victory, beating Phoenix 21-15.

Roopam Harish Sharma, Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Championship, said, "It's heartening to see the legacy of Harish Sharma being carried forward through this dynamic 3x3 format, which is the future of basketball, keeping his spirit and contributions to the sport alive."

Sudhanshu Mittal, Co-Chairperson of the Organising Committee, said, "The excitement that the players have shown in this championship is a testament to the engaging nature of the 3 on 3 format."

Mukesh Kalia, President, Delhi Basket Association (DBA) said that the Championship is a tribute to Late Harish Sharma.

"It is a happy sight to see the enthusiasm and display of talent by the youth from across the country," he said.

Present on the occasion were former MP and BJP leader Poonam Mahajan, who congratulated the players and said that the 3 on 3 format is taking Basketball to new heights.

Also present at the event were former Mayor of Delhi and BJP leader Arti Mehra, Chand Rehan, Senior VP of DBA, and other dignitaries, including Parminder Singh Arjuna awardee basketball player from Punjab whose presense inspired the youth.

Aadhav Arjuna, President of BFI, said, "The championship showcased fantastic performance by teams and I congratulate everyone, including the family of late Shri Harish Sharma for organising such an excellent event in the 3 on 3 format."

The championship was played on 3 basketball courts simultaneously, offering an action-packed experience for players and spectators alike. The event is being organized by the Prithvi Nath Club (PNC), affiliated with the Delhi Basketball Association (DBA), which is the official host under the aegis of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI).

The tournament also holds endorsement from FIBA 3 on 3 and continues PNC's legacy of promoting basketball through premier tournaments like the Master Prithvi Nath All India Basketball Championship, a tribute to Harish Sharma's father. (ANI)

