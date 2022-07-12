New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Harmanpreet Kaur is all set to lead Team India in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The All-India Women's Selection Committee met on Monday to pick the squad for the forthcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games.

This will be the first time that Women's T20 International will be featured in the prestigious multi-sport event.

India is in Group A with Australia, Barbados, and Pakistan. Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand, and South Africa are placed in Group B. The top two teams from the respective pools will progress to the semi-finals. India is scheduled to play three games in the league stage of the tournament starting July 29, 2022.

Team India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (Wk), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.

Standby: Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav. (ANI)

