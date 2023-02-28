Panaji, Feb 28 (PTI) Three Indian paddlers made it to the singles main draw of the first ever World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Goa, as the two-day qualifiers concluded here on Tuesday.

Teenager Yashaswini Ghorpade led the charge as all the three Indians took out higher ranked opponents across two matches in the day to make it a memorable first qualifier of a home WTT event.

Also Read | French Football Federation President Noel Le Graet Resigns From His Post Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations.

The main draws will be played from Wednesday to Sunday.

Yashaswini, the youngest of the three qualifiers, was also the first to go through in the women's singles. She took out two Koreans on her way, first Cheonhui Joo, ranked 103, in round two and then Nayeong Kim, ranked 104.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Doesn’t Give Rest to Fast Bowlers in Nets, Admits Mohammed Siraj Ahead IND vs AUS 3rd Test at Indore.

While it took her four games to beat Joo (11-7 11-6 9-11 11-8), Kim proved tougher and stretched the youngster to the full five games for a 11-6 1-11 5-11 11-5 11-7 result. Yashaswini is currently ranked 196 in the world.

"I am qualifying for the first time in a star contender tournament and I am really happy. Beating a good player has helped me gain good experience which is such a great thing," said Yashaswini after her win.

The next Indian to go through was Sutirtha Mukherjee, presently ranked 147 in the world. She first blanked Chinese Taipei's Li Yu-Jhun (world rank 92) 3-0 (11-9 11-8 11-6) in round two and then beat Korean world number 107 Eunhye Lee 3-1 (11-9 6-11 11-6 11-8) in round three to make the round of 64.

While she meets compatriot Suhana Saini in the main draw, Yashaswini will be up against world number 38 Japanese Miyu Nagasaki.

Harmeet Desai was the lone Indian to qualify for the main draw from the men's singles qualifiers.

He was stretched to the hilt by both his opponents. First, German world number 99 Fanbo Meng took him the distance and then 84th ranked Argentine Horacio Cifuentes forced another 3-2 (11-7 9-11 11-7 8-11 11-5) result from the 29-year-old senior paddler from Surat.

"Playing at home definitely helps as there has been a lot of crowd support since the first match itself. The games have been very competitive and that has kept me on my toes which also made me push myself more," said Harmeet after making into the main draws.

In other qualifying results, Korea also grabbed two berths in the women's singles, while Thailand bagged one when Orawan Paranang put it across India's Reeth Tennison 3-1 (5-11 11-7 11-1 11-7) in round three of the qualifiers.

England, Turkey and Hong Kong took the other three women's singles qualifying berths.

Korea also bagged two qualifying berths in the men's singles, while Hong Kong and Belgium also bagged a berth each.

Hungarian Bence Majoros, ranked 112 in the world, caused an upset in the final game of the evening, when he beat Japan's Mizuki Oikawa 3-2 (9-11 11-7 15-13 4-11 13-11).

Japan, however, caused the upset of the day, when Yuta Tanaka took out the highest ranked in the qualifying draw, Xu Yingbin of China in four games 3-1 (11-9 10-12 11-6 14-12) to make the main draw.

Another interesting men's third-round qualifying match saw two young bespectacled athletes fight it out. 16-year-old French talent Felix Lebrun emerged the winner at the end of it, to enter the main draw by defeating Manush Shah of India 3-1 (12-10 5-11 11-8 11-6) in their round three qualifier.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)