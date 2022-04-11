Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 11 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel has left the IPL bio bubble to return home after news of his sister's tragic death.

Sources in RCB said Harshal exited the bubble on Sunday after the game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

It is not yet clear for how long Harshal will remain unavailable for the RCB team and is certainly not available for the game against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.

It is a big blow to RCB as Harshal Patel was IPL's leading wicket-taker in the 2021 season and took 32 wickets. He also excelled in their previous match against Mumbai Indians and took two wickets for 23 runs. (ANI)

